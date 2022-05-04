NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Greg Shea does it all in his award-winning art.

Drawing, painting, printmaking, silversmithing, furniture, sculpture, photography, wet-plate collodion photography, calligraphy, and clay carving are among Shea’s creative interests and talents.

Wet-plate collodion photography, also known to some as tintypes or ambrotypes, is a 19th-century process invented in 1851.

“About 10 years ago, I started getting into digital photography, and through that, I started meeting other photographers, and a few of them were shooting wet-plate collodion photography. So once I saw other artists and photographers working in that medium, I knew I had to do it myself.”

