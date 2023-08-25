BRANFORD, CONN. (WTNH) — Get ready for the BACA Artisan Festival coming up on Sept. 9 on the Branford Green.

Frank Carrano, the president of the Branford Arts & Cultural Alliance interviewed with News 8 on Friday to discuss the BACA Artisan Fall Festival, and what attendees can expect at the event.

Carrano said there will be more than 35 vendors selling everything from handmade jewelry to clothing, baked goods and unique items.

There will also be a farmers market hosted by the Branford Community Gardens and the Branford Gardening Club where late fall produce and flower arrangements will be sold.

Check out the Branford Arts & Cultural Alliance website here.

Watch the full interview to learn more!