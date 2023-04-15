CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Throughout the month of April one of the most unique museums in Connecticut will open its doors to the public.

For 26 years the Barker Character, Comic & Cartoon Museum has been the home of an immense archive of toys and collectibles gathered by the Barker family. There are collectibles from floor to ceiling in the museum including characters that range from children’s cartoons like Mickey Mouse to horror icons like Freddy Kreuger.

“We started with my mom and dad,” said Jerry Barker, co-owner of the museum, “They love collecting. They love the joy that these toys brought to people, the memories that they brought. And my parents just were so happy to share the idea of collecting and the idea of remembering your childhood.”

The Barkers have been collecting for over 40 years and have no intentions of stopping soon with Jerry Barker noting, “…nothing is more fun than a grandparent with their grandchild sharing experiences.”

Entry to the museum is free for all of April. Take a peek behind their doors in the video above.