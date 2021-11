BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is filled with history. In this installment of Nyberg, we chat about the Barnum Museum in Bridgeport, which has recently been named the Park City’s first National Historic Landmark.

This was 17 years in the making. The museum tells the tale of PT Barnum and Phineas Taylor. Barnum was an entrepreneur and entertainer in the 19th century in America.

Kathleen Maher, the executive director of the Barnum Museum joins us in the video above.