BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Joe Clifford has gone from spending a decade living on the streets of San Francisco to becoming a prolific writer — and now he’s going back to his Berlin roots for his new novel.

It’s that background, he said, that’s taught him how to understand the mystery genre.

“I know the dark side of life,” he said.

His career includes a memoir, Junkie Love, and the Jay Porter series. His newest release, Say My Name, is described as “a true crime story about a crime that never happened…or did it?”

Although he changed names in the book, he said that people from the area will know who he’s referring to.

