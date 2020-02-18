Nyberg: Best Monogram, exquisite textile artwork for clients world-wide

(WTNH) — Iranian-born Amy Minasyan of Washinton Depot creates incredible monograms on any kind of textile you can imagine. She owns Connecticut-based Best Monogram with her daughter, and this week the pair spoke to News 8’s Ann Nyberg about their history in artistic embroidery work.

Minasyan learned the art of tailoring, sewing, and embroidering from her aunt long ago, and first incorporated her know-how into the fashion industry in New York City.

Her exquisite monogram work includes projects for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and former fashion designer and lifestyle maven, Carolyne Roehm.

You can see Minasyan’s work at www.bestmonogram.com.