MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — A local company in Madison is curating an entire line of alcohol-free drinks.

Better Rhodes, a curated marketplace for alcohol, free wines, and spirits, draws inspiration for its name from the Greek island of Rhodes.

Co-Founder Chris Becker joins us on Nyberg to share more about how the company got started, their extensive product line and their subscription box program.

Watch the full interview in the video above.