NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you have ever thought about being a mentor to a young person, you may want to consider being a part of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Connecticut.

Andy Fleischmann, the president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Connecticut, explained how the Connecticut chapter started.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters is a grassroots movement that started at the beginning of the 20th century,” Fleischmann said. “In Connecticut, there were different chapters that began in Middletown, Hartford, Stamford, and Bridgeport, and overtime, they kind of came together. So, up until Feb. 1 of this year, we still had two chapters.”

Fleischmann said mentors typically spend six to 10 hours a month with their mentees three or four times.

“Maybe you set aside time during the week that’s a good time, and that’s the regular time that you’re going to meet up with your little brother and little sister and spend time together,” he said. “People will go ahead and head out for a meal or for a hike or to a ball game or museum.”

Fleischmann also talked about a new program they are launching this year called Big Futures to extend support.

“Historically, Big Brothers Big Sisters was serving kids from ages of five to 18, and when a young person turned 18 or graduated high school, whichever came later, we’d say, ‘Okay, the formal program ends, and you know, obviously, if you want to stay in touch with your mentor, you can, but we’re no longer going to be reaching out to you on a regular basis to check in which is also part of our role,” Fleischmann said. “But now we’re saying we’re going to keep supporting you through your mid-20s.”

Learn how you can become involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Connecticut here.