NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Birth to Three, an early intervention program for children with special needs, has surged from helping 2,000 families to 20,000 since the pandemic.

The initiative includes services such as child care subsidies and home visits.

Commissioner Beth Bye of the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood and Nicole Cossette, the acting director of Birth to Three, joined Ann Nyberg to discuss the program.

“We have a family focus,” Cossette said. “So, we’re helping parents really help their child develop.”

