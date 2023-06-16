NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Blake Hotel in New Haven has partnered with the Town Green District to bring a two-part art exhibition to the elm city this summer.

The first exhibit “May Brings Flowers” celebrates the diverse and intimate narratives of human connection and interaction.

The exhibit features photography, weaving, paintings and illustrations.

The exhibition features some of New Haven’s very own artists including Amira Brown, Chris Jones, Sophie Harpo and MO. Emerging artists Johan Orellana of Brooklyn, New York and Pap Souleye of Philadelphia are also featured.

The next exhibit opening in July “Memories Are Yours” artists use multiple mediums to express their personal stories through their memories, and the impact of memory itself.

A couple of the artists Ann spoke with were, Omola (MO), the Curator, and Amira Brown.

You can find their work by visiting their web pages and social media below:

omolastudio.com |@omolastudio

@amirahb_art |@amirahb_art

johanorellana.com | @johanorellanaa

papsouleyefall.com | @papsouleye00

omolastudio.com/MO | @yournameissolong

@chrooklyn

@sophiagaia

Watch the full interview to learn more about the art exhibitions!