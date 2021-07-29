Nyberg: Bloom in New Haven is a community center reimagined

Nyberg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new venue in New Haven offers a space for professionals to bloom in their craft.

Bloom, a minority-owned small business in the Westville section of New Haven, opened during the pandemic. It is a place of community and economic resiliency, where people can learn from those around them.

Owner Alisha Crutchfield-McLean sits down with us on Nyberg to talk about her journey to opening the shop, while intertwining fashion with uplifting the local community.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Nyberg: Bloom in New Haven is a community center reimagined

News /

Yale New Haven Health sees increase in COVID patients

News /

Hamden PD: Teen arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle

News /

GOP fields a candidate in New Haven mayor's race for first time in nearly 15 years

News /

High school students take part in Crime Scene Academy at the University of New Haven

News /

East Haven police make arrest in large-scale ATV/dirt bike ride

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss