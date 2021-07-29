Nyberg: Bloom in New Haven is a community center reimagined

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new venue in New Haven offers a space for professionals to bloom in their craft.

Bloom, a minority-owned small business in the Westville section of New Haven, opened during the pandemic. It is a place of community and economic resiliency, where people can learn from those around them.

Owner Alisha Crutchfield-McLean sits down with us on Nyberg to talk about her journey to opening the shop, while intertwining fashion with uplifting the local community.

Watch the full interview in the video above.