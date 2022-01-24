Nyberg: Bloomfield-based ARTfx ships signs around the world

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Signs tell the story of a place of business. There are people behind those works of art and how they are made.

Bloomfield-based ARTfx creates signs that grab attention through elements like electrical, neon, print murals, fabrications and even glasswork. The company, which has been in business for more than 40 years, is behind the signage at the Shubert Theater, Pepe’s, Sally’s Apizza and more.

Lawrin Rosen, president of ARTfx, joins us on Nyberg to share more about the company and the signs he is most proud of.

Watch the full interview in the video above.