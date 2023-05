NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Bluegrass legend Tony Trischka has inspired generations of musicians during his banjo career.

With two Grammy nominations, he’s also written for string quartets. He will perform Friday at the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center.

He’s had a famous name, too, under his wing. Comedian Steve Martin joined him as a second banjo on the album Double Banjo Bluegrass Spectacular, and they’ve stayed in touch since.

