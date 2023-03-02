NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Jennifer O’Dean grew up in the early 1970s in the Bronx, living with parents who had drug addictions, before being adopted at 12 by her aunt and uncle — who she had never met before.

Now, she’s detailing that upbringing through her newly released self-published book, “Addicts in the Attic,” written by Custodio Gomes.

“The attic was the attic apartment that we lived in in the Bronx,” O’Dean said. “We lived in a small attic apartment. A dark, dingy kind of place, nothing that you would really think suitable or fit for a young child.”

