NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — While more than 200 movies have been made in Connecticut, the Constitution State’s films and filmmakers often don’t get enough credit for their work.

Illeana Douglas, an Emmy-nominated actress known for roles such as Rosie in “Goodfellas” and Lina in “Message in a Bottle,” hopes to bring more light to Connecticut’s role in film through her book “Connecticut in the Movies: From Dream Houses to Dark Suburbia.”

Douglas, who grew up in Old Saybrook, calls the book “a cinematic road trip through the state.”

One example of Connecticut’s impact, she said, is Gladys Taber, the “Martha Stewart of her Day,” who was the inspiration for “Christmas in Connecticut.”

