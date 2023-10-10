NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It was 10 years ago when Talia Aikens-Nuñez was talking to her husband’s grandfather and noticed a military medal.

“And I asked, ‘What is that?’ and he told me the story of the Borinqueneers, and honestly, I was a bit ashamed because I’ve gone to college, I’ve gone to grad school, and I’d never heard this story,” she said.

Who were the Borinqueneers? The group was the U.S. Army’s first segregated Latino regiment during the Korean War. Aikens-Nuñez couldn’t find any books on it, so she wrote her own.

“Men of the 65th: The Borinqueneers of the Korean War” tells the story of the regiment so that her children, and others, can learn about that history.

