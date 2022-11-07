SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Goat yoga, cuddle therapy and painting? Bradley Mountain Farm is the goat-to for all of it.

The farm is on the Registry of National Historical Places in Southington on the site of what used to be an eyeglass screw factory.

“It’s been in different levels of repair and disrepair, and my goal was to turn it back into a farm, which it hadn’t been for years, and to have animals there, because animals have always been on the farm,” said Annelisse Dadras, the farm’s owner.

Nowadays, it’s the home to 50 goats on four acres.

The farm offers events like goat yoga, goat pajama parties, cuddle therapy and even “Van Goat” painting.

