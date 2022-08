(WTNH) – All kinds of organizations bring residents of towns together. Such is the case with the Branford Arts and Cultural Alliance.

BACA was founded in 2014 to support all of the arts in the town and along the shoreline. Opportunities are provided for local musicians, writers, and performers to work in public.

Frank Carino, President of Branford Arts and Cultural Alliance is discussing the program.

