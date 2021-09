(WTNH) — How would you like to have a song from a Broadway star sung for you or somebody you know for a special occasion?

This idea was hatched by a Branford native to help singers, dancers, and actors who were not working when Broadway was shut down.

Greg Kenna, co-founder of the Broadway Song Shoppe, joins us on Nyberg to share more about the platform and how the idea was born.

To learn more about the Broadway Song Shoppe, click here.

Watch the full interview in the video above.