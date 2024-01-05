WTNH, Conn. (WTNH) – What makes doctors tick? For Dr. Nate Wood, it’s culinary arts and medicine.

Dr. Wood is an instructor and education fellow for general internal medicine at the Yale School of Medicine but he’s also a chef.

He studied at the Culinary Arts Institute of America in New York.

Dr. Wood said he developed a passion for cooking as a child. He said he fell in love with the Food Network after breaking his leg while playing soccer as a child.

While he was in medical school, he found himself thinking about the dishes he wanted to create for dinner when he got home. He realized he needed to have both medicine and the culinary arts as part of his life.

He said he learned Yale had a teaching kitchen in North Haven, where he wanted to teach culinary medicine.



Dr. Wood said prevention is key for some medical issues including weight, diet and blood pressure.

He teaches people how to make healthy dishes to help them create lifestyle changes.

