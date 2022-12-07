BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bristol husband and wife duo teamed up to create not one but two business ventures together!

Care Verikas, one half the husband-and-wife duo sat down for an interview with Ann Nyberg to discuss the businesses on Wednesday night.

Care and her husband met through online dating and had an amazing connection right off the bat. Care has a background in marketing and her husband Eric has a passion for carpentry.

Together, they had the perfect skills to start a business together and developed Dusty Dude Woodworks, where they specialize in making custom furniture, home décor and lawn games.

Their business is named after their dog “Oreo” who they also lovingly call “dude.”

Care and Eric are opening a second business venture together called the Bristol Bazaar set to open in 2023. It will be an indoor “makers’ market” that will support up to 40 artisans and also have a coffee & cocktail lounge.

The focus of the space will be to help artisans grow their own businesses and to move them from “side hustle” to “full hustle.”

