NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Brooklyn Seltzer Boys is bringing an ancient beverage to a new generation of customers.

Moe Gomberg started Gomberg Seltzer in 1953 in Brooklyn, when the seltzer industry was booming. Using 100-year-old technology on the product (which dates back to ancient Greece), he eventually sold the company to LaCroix and Spindrift.

Now Alex Gomberg, the fourth generation in the business, has reignited the family legacy.

“It’s New York City water,” he said. “We then triple filter it through sand, charcoal and paper, and what that does is it just takes out any microsolids, tastes and odors in the water — and New York City water is already clean, we’re just making it even cleaner.”

From there, it’s mixed with CO2 and is placed in an old-fashioned carbonator. It’s then put in siphon bottles upside down and gets the seltzer pumped into bottles.

