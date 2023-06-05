NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A restaurant started by four brothers in New York now has a home in Cheshire.

Butcher Brothers is a farm-to-table steakhouse that officially opened its doors in May.

The brothers are no stranger to the food business.

“In my book, restaurants are like children,” Dino Redzic, the executive chef and owner, said. “Every one of them has a different path, different destiny. It’s kind of part of you.”

The menu includes nods to their home country, Montenegro.

