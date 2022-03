STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two mural painters based in California are about to create some art on a wall at Athletic Brewing Company in Stratford.

Phoebe Cornog and Roxy Prima, founders of Pandr Design Co., have clients such as Target, Lululemon, Kenneth Cole and other well-known brands and organizations.

They join us on Nyberg to share more about how they got started and why their work is so sought after.

