NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Have you ever been to a cat café? If not, you can check out Connecticut’s first in the Elm City.

At Mew Haven Cat Cafe, you can have coffee and greet adoptable cats. All of the cats at the café come from Halfway Home Rescue, a non-profit dedicated to saving the lives of abused, abandoned and homeless animals.

You can book tickets to see to see the cats here.

Angela Pullo, the owner of the café, joins us on Nyberg to share more about why it was important to open the space and how the adoptions work.

