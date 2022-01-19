Nyberg: Cancer survivor creates allergen-free hot cocoa to make a difference

(WTNH) — Ali Lazowski dealt with a chronic illness in college that caused her to be bedridden, then she was diagnosed with cancer. She fought her way back to a healthy life and developed a company to help others.

Through Bare Life, she creates gluten-free, plant-based products and recipes for versions of food people already know and love. This way, those with chronic illness, food allergies or food sensitivities can enjoy them too.

She developed a hot chocolate made from five simple ingredients, and that is only the beginning.

Lazowski joins us on Nyberg to share more about her business, ideas she has for the future and why this work is so important to her.

