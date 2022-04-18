CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The couple behind Giv Coffee in Canton knows coffee.

Jeff and Emily Brooks travel several times a year to buy their beans directly from farmers in Nicaragua, Honduras, Colombia, Costa Rica and Ethiopia. Recognized for their giving back endeavors, they have been named Best Coffee in Connecticut in 2018 and 2019 by Food and Wine Magazine.

“The word that kept coming to our mind was this would be a place where people would heal or seek refuge, almost like a refuge from the world, a place where you can come in and be known and be greeted every day by someone with a big smile and maybe they know your drink or they know what’s going on in your life and then also get a good product,” Jeff said.

The couple joins us on Nyberg to share more about how they started in the coffee business, what makes a good coffee bean and what makes their shop and roastery unique.

To learn more about Giv Coffee, click here.

Watch the full interview in the video above.