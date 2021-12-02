Nyberg: Chef Jacques Pépin to have art displayed at Stamford Museum & Nature Center

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — He is Connecticut’s treasure by way of France.

A chef extraordinaire, Jacques Pépin has cooked for three French heads of state including Charles de Gaulle. He is the author of more than 30 best-selling cookbooks, an artist, educator and a TV and Facebook personality.

Pépin joins us on Nyberg to share more about what inspires him, his artistic talents and an upcoming show that will feature his art at the Stamford Museum & Nature Center.

Watch the full interview in the video above.