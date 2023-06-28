BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Award-winning chef and restauranter Colt Taylor is already known for The Essex in Old Saybrook — and now he’s adding Mexican food to his portfolio.

His newest restaurant, Los Charros Cantina, brings traditional food with a twist to Branford.

“Los Charros is really meant to use the three Rs — the research, the respect and the reproduction of authentic Mexican food in regard to all seven food regions, rather than just focusing on the north — which is the largest region, equated to the Midwestern United States, with the lowest population,” he said.

What’s next for him? A possible revival of the old Dock and Dine in Old Saybrook.

