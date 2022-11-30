NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Chef Vincent Chirico wants his newest restaurant to be a diverse experience for visitors.

“The aim is to not just be a fine dining restaurant,” Chirico, who runs The Luke in New Haven, said. “There are plenty of fine dining restaurants, very one track. Our objective is to create an amazing bar experience that is casual, fun. You know, dynamic.”

The restaurant features contemporary Mediterranean food meant to be shared. It has a dining room, a bar and an all-day café.

Chirico grew up watching cooking shows in Brooklyn. At 15, he called every cooking school in New York City and was told that he had to graduate before he could attend. He enrolled in the Culinary Institute of America after barely graduating high school, and hasn’t looked back.

