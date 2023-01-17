NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — What started out as a way to help two Maryland families through the pandemic has now turned into a booming business.

“We had a problem of the fire pits were burning so long, and they weren’t as convenient as we wanted, and we were trying to figure out a way to make that portable, and a little bit more accessible to everyone,” Michael Opalski said.

Opalski and Chris McCasland took what they found, a “tiny little bonfire,” as they put it, and started selling their own portable firepits, dubbed City Bonfires.

Since then, they haven’t gone back to their old day jobs (even if their new roles are more of a day-and-night situation). The American-made products have been sold more than a million times.

