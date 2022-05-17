NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re a seafood lover, you’ll love this edition of Nyberg.

Jardar Nygaard, the co-owner of the Nordic Fish Market & Sushi, was born in Norway and moved to the United States when he was four years old. His love for fishing started when he was a teen.

“I started working in a fish market when I was 16, and when I was 18 years old, together with my family, we started a seafood business,” he said. “When I was 18 years old, I hopped in a fish van with $1000 in my pocket and went into the old Fulton Fish Market and bought the first fish for our company.”

There’s a lot of fish on the market, so you may wonder what makes perfect fish.

“There’s a lot of people who are not entirely honest about fish,” Nygaard said. “If it’s robust and beefy and healthy, it’s going to stay fresh longer,

Nygaard and his business partner, Frank Lanso, opened the Nordic Fish Market & Sushi in 2019.

“We’ve both had been in the seafood business as commercial fishermen as well as in the seafood retail, business and wholesale business,” Nygaard said. “Frank has a culinary background. I’m a pretty good cook myself, and we were both ready to do something new, and I love the seafood business.”

He said they typically have 40 to 50 kinds of fish every day, and nearly everything they sell is wild.

“The bulk of it is fresh,” Nygaard said. “A few things are frozen, but our focus is just the highest quality. Seafood is expensive. I don’t think you should spend a lot of money on something that’s subpar. So, when we sell it, we want you to enjoy what you’re having and not question it.

Watch the full interview in the video above.