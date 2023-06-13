NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Darleen Santore had her first stroke at only 25.

Santore, also known as “Coach Dar,” was working as an occupational therapist treating stroke and traumatic brain injuries at the time. She had the stroke after a chiropractor manipulated her neck, ripping the vertebral artery and leaving her with a blood clot in her brain.

Since then, she’s had two more strokes, with the most recent happening four years ago.

“It took away my speech, my fine motor, my balance — and I speak for a living and help people,” Santore said. “So, that was a huge challenge to come back from, more so than the first one.”

Santore, who is originally from Connecticut, has worked as a mental skills coach for the Phoenix Suns. Now, she teaches across the NFL, NHL and MLB. She recently published her book The Art of Bouncing Back, through McGraw Hill.

