Nyberg: Combat veteran, violinist brings musical experiences to audiences across the world, advocates for human rights

(WTNH) — A musical treat for you on Nyberg. A military combat veteran who took his beloved violin with him playing for troops in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Seoul, Korea, and a whole lot of other places.

His name is Kevin Lowther, aka ‘Big Lux’. He’s a Rhode Island native and he has a big passion for music and human rights.

On his website, Lux describes his works as, “changing the way people see the violin and the world…Both his music and his speaking events are socially conscious, personal, and authentic, with an eye always toward a better tomorrow.”

Lux joins News 8’s Ann Nyberg to talk about those topics and more.

Watch the full interview in the video above.