NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A special concert is being held to honor Martin Luther King Jr. at 2 p.m. on Monday at the First and Summerfield United Methodist Church.

The concert will feature students from Music Haven and the St. Luke’s Steel Band, who are celebrating their 25 anniversary.

Music Haven is a local nonprofit organization that creates a space for young people to learn to play music tuition-free.



Kenneth Joseph, the director of St. Luke’s Steel Band and Yaira Matyakubova the artistic director at Music Haven joined News 8 for an interview to discuss the concert.

