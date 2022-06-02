Conn. (WTNH) — Two Connecticut moms are doing what they can to help the community of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, after a shooting took the lives of 19 children and two teachers.

Raeann and Chrissy are the sisters behind The Power to B. Their brand power is to help others through their positive affirmation, power-word bracelets.

After the shooting happened, Raeann said she knew she had to do something.

“I knew I had to do what I know how to do, which is spread some strength and power through these bracelets and figure out how I could make my contribution to this community,” she said.

They created a limited edition bracelet in the Robb Elementary School school colors and are donating 100% of the proceeds to the Robb School Memorial Fund so they could help the children in that community pay for whatever they need.

The money raised will also be used to support the victim’s families directly.

For the bracelets, you can choose from all five “power words” they have in their collection. If you are interested in purchasing a bracelet, click here.