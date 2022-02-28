(WTNH) — A firefighter is using his passion for filmmaking to help shed light on a historic fire that killed more than 200 young African Americans almost a century ago.

Connecticut native Matthew Troy is a fire lieutenant and an adjunct professor at NYU film school. He shot a short film that debuted this Black History Month, which highlights a black community that was impacted by the deadly Rhythm Club Fire on April 23, 1940 in the deep South.

Troy joins us on Nyberg to share more about the film and how this story came to light for him.

