NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut artist and cinematographer has created the Open Letter “visual poem” to share his message about mental health and healing.

The artist behind the project, Alessandro, joined News 8 to discuss how to transform trauma into art.

“I’m finding the more I speak about this, and the more we talk about our trauma and our art as a collective artist, I find that people feel this is something inspiring and something that they could potentially try, maybe through art therapy,” he said.

