Nyberg: Connecticut-based group disrupts human trafficking using music

Conn. (WTNH) — Human trafficking is an important topic to keep at the forefront. A Connecticut-based group is helping raise awareness about this issue in a distinct way.

Bo Beatty founded Traffick Jam Live, a nonprofit with the mission of disrupting child sex trafficking in the United States. Music is their key disruptor and they help organize and stream concerts so that other anti-trafficking organizations in the U.S. and around the world can access the streams and raise money through their donor base or social media networks.

Beatty joins us on Nyberg to share more about how the organization came about, a new state law regarding human trafficking and what is on the horizon for Traffick Jam Live.

Watch the full interview in the video above.