NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut company called Next Level Gaming, is bringing video game parties to you.

Ryan and Laura Jalbert of Plainville came up with the idea for the company, after noticing their three children were partaking in the same types of activities at parties.

The family decided they wanted to develop something new and exciting for children and families to enjoy at events, which is how Next Level Gaming was born.

Next Level Gaming provides your party with a trailer that has five flat-screen high-definition televisions. The Jalbert’s said about 20 to 25 people can fit inside the trailer, which is designed to look like a movie theater.

The trailer also comes with five different video game consoles with more than 30+ games.

In addition to video game parties, customers can also get a structured party with outdoor games taught by a physical education teacher.

You can learn more by clicking here.