Nyberg: Connecticut dressmakers reimagine wedding dresses

Nyberg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After years of designing long gowns, Callie and Monika are now in the business of designing short bridal dresses.

The fashion duo came up with the idea during the pandemic while looking at all of the leftover fabric they had. They decided to put it to good use.

Callie Tein, who is also the owner of Modern Trousseau, joins us on Nyberg to share more about how they got started and what they have learned as they weave their way through the fashion world.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

New Haven

Nyberg: Connecticut dressmakers reimagine wedding dresses

News /

Crews battle apartment building fire in Hamden

News /

1 dead following house fire in Milford

News /

New Haven to continue indoor mask mandate, require city employees to get COVID-19 booster shot

News /

Police: 1 in custody after negotiations with barricaded person in East Haven

News /

Milford Harbor to get major improvements thanks to a $5M federal grant

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss