NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In her 22 years as an educator, Colebrook Consolidated School teacher Sylvia Crunden knows how hard it can be for young students to respect personal space.

That’s why she’s turned to writing to help children understand not only personal space, but also why they shouldn’t bully each other.

Crunden has self published two books, “Please Don’t Pop My Bubble!” and “Bullying is Never Okay!” She plans for her next book to be about waiting.

“A lot of kids have trouble just waiting their turn — to raise their hands for a question or waiting in line — and they’re putting their hands on each other, so this will be my summer project” she said.

