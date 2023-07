HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One of the nation’s oldest historical groups has a new name.

The Connecticut Historical Society, which was founded in 1825, is now the Connecticut Museum of Culture and History.

Rob Krept, the director and CEO of the museum, and Ilene Frank, the deputy director and chief strategy officer, joined News 8’s Ann Nyberg to discuss the name change, along with the new interactive exhibit on bicycles.

