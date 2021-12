(WTNH) — A local documentary filmmaker is making headlines with her new film about a heist, fraud and fruitcake.

A Connecticut native, Celia Aniskovich is also a producer and director. She joins us on Nyberg to share more about how this film came about, how she got into the documentary film business and what is next for her in terms of production.

You can watch the trailer for “Fruitcake Fraud” here.

Watch the full interview in the video above.