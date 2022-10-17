NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Skip Hine has spent his life photographing presidents, politicians, movie stars and CEOs. Now, that life work is all in one place.

He’s published the book “Memories in Hine sight, My Life with a Camera,” to commemorate.

Hine first picked up a camera in the eighth grade after he watched a friend take pictures. Hine then spent the $100 his grandmother gave him for a winter coat and bought a camera, instead.

“I always liked the camera because it was a way to escape, and I always felt creative,” he said. “But I never thought I’d have a career like I did.

