NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — What’s better than pizza and beer? New Haven pizza and local craft beer!

The Connecticut Pizza and Beer Fest, planned for July in Bridgeport, will bring together the two classics for the first largescale festival celebrating the duo. The event will include bands, samples from local craft breweries, games and, of course, panels about the history of New Haven pizza.

Tickets are available online.

Frank Zabski, from the New Haven Pizza School, and Kevin Begley, of Star 99.9, joined Ann Nyberg to talk about the upcoming event.

Watch the full interview to learn more.