(WTNH) – Oatmilk is everywhere these days. A Connecticut woman has a new twist on it.

Betty Tang founded Upright Oats, which is a powdered oatmilk.

“I got started on Upright because I’m pretty lactose intolerant and I care about the environment, meaning that I don’t feel good drinking dairy or most other alternatives, and I remember looking around at all the other milk alternatives that existed and just feeling really frustrated by everything that was out there,” Tang said.

Her powdered oatmilk comes in single-serve pouches. All you have to do is add water and stir. You can also put them in a blender bottle or pour them directly into a smoothie or shake.

The product can also be used in place of milk when baking or cooking.

