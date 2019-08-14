Nyberg: Connecticut’s annual Farm to Chef Week

(WTNH) — Connecticut has about 5,500 farms in the state of Connecticut, all producing food and milk. There are also a ton of wineries and breweries in the state.

How do you showcase all of this so that you can let people know where to find all these goods? By simply entering “Farm to Chef Week”, which began in 2016.

According to Agriculture Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt, at least 60 restaurants, campus dining halls, schools, corporate cafeterias and health care facilities connect with farms in the state and showcase meals around what is made and grown here.

Farm to Chef week is September 15th through the 21st.

If you want your farm or restaurant to take part in Farm to Chef week, sign up at ctfarmtochef.com. There is also a list of all the restaurants and farms already taking part.

