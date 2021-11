(WTNH) — Talk about being able to get rid of a ton of tension. In smash rooms, you can pay to break things legally.

Shaun Chambers is co-founder and CEO of Smash Avenue, that’s the umbrella of Smash Rooms. He has opened two locations here in Connecticut – one in West Hartford, and another at Foxwoods Resort and Casino.

In the video above, Chambers joins us to share how he came up with the idea for the business and the positive impact his services have on participants.