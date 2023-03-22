NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — At Continuum Distilling in Waterbury, all whiskey starts as beer.

The tale behind the innovative approach begins in Nashville, Tennessee. Brandon Collins, the owner and head distiller of Continuum Distilling, said it started with the idea of taking unused beer and recycling it into something more.

The business started working with Black Hawk Brewing out of Oxford, and has expanded.

“That was my idea to take and really work with these different breweries around Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire and then distill into these really, really cool spirits,” Collins said.

Watch the full interview in the player above.